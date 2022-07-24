Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Raised by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after acquiring an additional 420,333 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $85.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

