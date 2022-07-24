Nsure.Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $394,028.00 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $115,454.85 and $394,028.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,843.01 or 1.00019460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network. Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network.

Buying and Selling Nsure.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nsure.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

