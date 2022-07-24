Nxt Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $87,418.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024272 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014917 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000927 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nxt
