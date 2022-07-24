O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 568,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

