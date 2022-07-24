O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.04.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.
