Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.05 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,206 shares of company stock worth $124,848. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

