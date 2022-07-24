Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

