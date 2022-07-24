Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns Sell Rating from Barclays

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 950 ($11.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 850 ($10.16) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,408.33.

Ocado Group Price Performance

OCDGF stock remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

