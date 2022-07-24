ODonnell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.38. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.