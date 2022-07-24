Oikos (OKS) Market Cap Reaches $388,200.90

Oikos (OKS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Oikos has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $388,200.90 and $3,915.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032048 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oikos

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

