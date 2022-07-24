Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 176.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

