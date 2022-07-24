Onooks (OOKS) Price Hits $0.40

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $111,830.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 75.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev.

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

