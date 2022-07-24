OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $60.17 Average PT from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

OPRX opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $372.98 million, a PE ratio of -128.44 and a beta of 0.87.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

