Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $7.54

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be purchased for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io.

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

