Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

