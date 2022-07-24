OriginTrail Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $86.89 million and $496,967.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,217,722 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

