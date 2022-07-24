Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

