Oxbull.tech 1-Day Volume Tops $11,073.00 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $11,073.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032682 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
