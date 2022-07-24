Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,173,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 205,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $128,006,000 after buying an additional 182,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.72.

Shares of PANW traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.17. 812,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,691. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.