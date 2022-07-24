Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Paramount Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Paramount Group stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -147.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -619.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

