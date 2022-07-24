Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $21.42 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $6.89 or 0.00030686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $12.58 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

