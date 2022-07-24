PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

PYPL opened at $81.05 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

