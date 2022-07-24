PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.52.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.