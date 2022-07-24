PCHAIN Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (PI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

