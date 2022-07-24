Peet DeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,080.63 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. Peet DeFi has a total market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001809 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032888 BTC.
Peet DeFi Profile
Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance.
Buying and Selling Peet DeFi
