Peony 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,981.00 (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Peony has a total market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $28,981.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00030659 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 302,490,124 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

