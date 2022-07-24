Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.33.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 78.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

