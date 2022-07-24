Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 846.8% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 195,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 174,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 128.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

