Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,096 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.35% of Phillips 66 worth $148,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

