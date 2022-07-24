Phoenix Global Market Capitalization Tops $61.81 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $61.81 million and approximately $35,601.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Phoenix Token (PHX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Phoenix Global Profile
PHB is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,711,738,526 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenix Global is https://reddit.com/r/PhoenixGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com.
Buying and Selling Phoenix Global
