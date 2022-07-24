Pickle Finance Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $426,238.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00005768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

