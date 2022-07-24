PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Up 12.7% This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $875,695.79 and approximately $4,165.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.29 or 1.00059305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

