Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,470.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $188,731.41 and $3,470.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 269.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.