Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAGP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,707,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after buying an additional 1,532,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 747,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

