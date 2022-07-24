Playkey (PKT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,954.00

Playkey (PKT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $77,304.11 and approximately $40,954.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

