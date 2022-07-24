Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as low as C$3.99. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 26,356 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

