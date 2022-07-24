PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.
PLBY Group Stock Down 7.1 %
PLBY stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. PLBY Group has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $43.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 15,714.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,320,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PLBY Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in PLBY Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
