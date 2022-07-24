PolkaWar (PWAR) Tops One Day Volume of $71,135.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $605,597.96 and approximately $71,135.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032705 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

