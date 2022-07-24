Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.38-$19.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $471.33.

Pool Stock Up 1.8 %

POOL stock opened at $363.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.77. Pool has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.61.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pool by 80.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 41.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

