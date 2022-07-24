Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Hits Market Cap of $182,260.44

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $182,260.44 and approximately $2,955.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004047 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00017217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032731 BTC.
About Power Index Pool Token
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token
