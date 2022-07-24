PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on September 12th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in PPG Industries by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.