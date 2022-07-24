Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 829,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,087,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

