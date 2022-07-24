Primecoin One Day Volume Reaches $406.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $406.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,551,365 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

