Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) versus Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Financial Review

Privia Health Group and Field Trip Health are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and Field Trip Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 4.10 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -17.86 Field Trip Health $3.88 million 13.49 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.17

Field Trip Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Field Trip Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88% Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Privia Health Group and Field Trip Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Privia Health Group and Field Trip Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Field Trip Health has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,872.22%. Given Field Trip Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are held by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Field Trip Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

