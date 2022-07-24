Project TXA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $772,665.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $772,665.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00017275 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032955 BTC.
About Project TXA
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
