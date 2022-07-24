Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.54.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.35. Prologis has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $244,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

