ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $87.87 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60.

