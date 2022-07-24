Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.47 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 126.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

