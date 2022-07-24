Prospect Resources Limited (PSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 80.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Prospect Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.77.

Prospect Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prospect Resources Company Profile

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 10 square kilometers of granted mining lease located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

