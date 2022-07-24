Prudential (LON:PRU) Given New GBX 1,500 Price Target at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,665 ($19.90) to GBX 1,500 ($17.93) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.53) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.53) to GBX 1,475 ($17.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.14) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,663.64 ($19.89).

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,002.50 ($11.98) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,002.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,083.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 881 ($10.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.72). The company has a market capitalization of £27.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1,432.14.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

