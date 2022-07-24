Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $13.15 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 13.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous dividend of $2.00.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $319.33 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day moving average of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

